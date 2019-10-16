Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Human remains found in Fayette County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Human remains found in Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 16, 2019, 15:40 pm

111
0

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) –  The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found in the Hilltop area.

The remains were located over the holiday weekend. The remains have been at this location for quite some time, and it may take a considerable period of time before any form of identification can be established.

“We are not going to prematurely speculate or assume who the person may be, we have to lay some groundwork and conduct a thorough search of the area for other clues and evidence,” says Sheriff Fridley. “We are working with the Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner to assemble as much information as possible”.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Previous PostMichelle Rotellini becomes new President & CEO of Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X