Human remains found in Fayette County

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found in the Hilltop area.

The remains were located over the holiday weekend. The remains have been at this location for quite some time, and it may take a considerable period of time before any form of identification can be established.

“We are not going to prematurely speculate or assume who the person may be, we have to lay some groundwork and conduct a thorough search of the area for other clues and evidence,” says Sheriff Fridley. “We are working with the Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner to assemble as much information as possible”.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.