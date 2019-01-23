Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Hulu ups price for live-TV service, cuts basic package price

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 23, 2019, 13:50 pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Hulu’s live-TV streaming service will cost $5 more per month, while its traditional video-on-demand service will be $2 cheaper.

Hulu with Live TV, a cable-like package with ESPN and a few dozen other channels, will cost $45 a month starting Feb. 26. The Hulu service includes its traditional video-on-demand service, which typically carries episodes of network TV shows the day after it airs.

That video-on-demand service itself will now cost $6 a month, down from $8, when bought separately.

The new prices take effect Feb. 26.

Just a week ago, Netflix said it is raising the price of its most popular plan to $13 from $11. Streaming providers are testing how much consumers are willing to pay as more people seek online options and cut back on expensive cable packages.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker

