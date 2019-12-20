Huggins on Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins is among the candidates for the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

Huggins, in his 13th season in charge of the Mountaineers, has recorded over 850 career victories, including his time as the head coach at Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati, and Kansas State. He has 275 wins with the Mountaineers.

Finalists for the Class of 2020 will be announced in February, with the full class being released in April. Enshrinement ceremonies are scheduled for August. Among the notable names on the ballot are former NBA stars Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, all in their first year of eligibility.

West Virginia heads on the road Saturday to Youngstown State. They close the calendar year December 29 in Cleveland against Ohio State.