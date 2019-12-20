Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News Sports Huggins on Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot
SportsSports NewsWVU

Huggins on Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot

Matt DigbyBy Dec 19, 2019, 22:09 pm

1
0

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins is among the candidates for the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

Huggins, in his 13th season in charge of the Mountaineers, has recorded over 850 career victories, including his time as the head coach at Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati, and Kansas State. He has 275 wins with the Mountaineers.

Finalists for the Class of 2020 will be announced in February, with the full class being released in April. Enshrinement ceremonies are scheduled for August. Among the notable names on the ballot are former NBA stars Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, all in their first year of eligibility.

West Virginia heads on the road Saturday to Youngstown State. They close the calendar year December 29 in Cleveland against Ohio State.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X