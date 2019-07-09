Huggins Named to Conference USA Hall of Fame

WOAY – As part of its 25-year celebrations, Conference USA is establishing a Hall of Fame in 2019, with WVU men’s basketball head Bob Huggins among the 25 inductees into its inaugural class.

Huggins was the head men’s basketball coach at Cincinnati from 1995 to 2004, taking the Bearcats to the NCAA Tournament each of his ten seasons there; they made the Elite Eight in 1996. Huggins was named the National Coach of the Year in 1998. One of the players he coached at UC, Kenyon Martin, is also part of the Class of 2019.

Additional inductees include figures from various sports such as Dwyane Wade, DeAngelo Williams, Kevin Youkilis, Graeme McDowell, and Case Keenum. Future class sizes will consist of at least one inductee, but no more than five. There are no Marshall honorees in the Class of 2019.