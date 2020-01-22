HUD awards nearly 9 million dollars to local homeless programs in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice announced today $8.6 million in the Fiscal Year 2019 Continuum of Care (CoC) Program grants to support local homeless programs in West Virginia. Nationally, $2.2 billion is being awarded to approximately 6,593 local programs serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“In West Virginia, we are renewing critically needed support to 49 existing programs while funding six new projects,” said Regional Administrator DeFelice. “This year’s funding includes an additional $830,000, so HUD is significantly investing in local communities across the state to reduce and end homelessness.”

HUD’s CoC grants support a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

HUD continues to challenge state and local planning organizations called ‘Continuums of Care’ to support their highest performing local programs that have proven most effective in meeting the needs of persons experiencing homelessness in their communities.

In 2019, most of the country experienced a combined decrease in homelessness but significant increases in unsheltered and chronic homelessness on the West Coast, particularly California and Oregon, offset those nationwide decreases, causing an overall increase in homelessness of 2.7 percent. HUD’s 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found that 567,715 persons experienced homelessness on a single night in 2019, an increase of 2.7 percent since 2018 but a nearly 11-percent decline since 2010.