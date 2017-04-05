WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports HS Softball/Baseball Scoreboard – April 4
SportsSports News

HS Softball/Baseball Scoreboard – April 4

Matt DigbyBy Apr 05, 2017, 00:29 am

483
0
Advertisement

SOFTBALL

Wyoming East 10, Mount View 0 (Holly Brehm pitched a perfect game with 15 strikeouts)

Independence 8, Nicholas County 6

Bluefield 15, Princeton 13

Greenbrier East 10, PikeView 0

Shady Spring 14, James Monroe 8 (game one of doubleheader)

Shady Spring 12, James Monroe 1 (game two of doubleheader)

Summers County 12, Fayetteville 10

BASEBALL

Fayetteville 10, Summers County 0 (video highlights above)

Nicholas County 12, Oak Hill 4

Greater Beckley 9, Valley 0

PikeView 17, River View 0

Graham 14, Bluefield 2

Comments

comments

Previous PostHigh School Track & Field - Oak Hill Invitational
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives