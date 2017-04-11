    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home Sports HS Softball/Baseball Scoreboard – April 10
    SportsSports News

    HS Softball/Baseball Scoreboard – April 10

    Matt DigbyBy Apr 10, 2017, 23:58 pm

    506
    0
    Advertisement

    SOFTBALL

    Midland Trail 6, Oak Hill 4 (video highlights above)

    Shady Spring 12, Capital 0 (game one of doubleheader)

    Shady Spring 13, Capital 2 (game two of doubleheader)

    Liberty 10, Princeton 0

    Fayetteville 7, Nicholas County 6 (game one of doubleheader)

    Nicholas County 12, Fayetteville 4 (game two of doubleheader)

    BASEBALL

    Independence 16, Bluefield 1 (video highlights above)

    Liberty 8, Summers County 4

    Fayetteville 3, Greenbrier West 2

    Charleston Catholic 16, Midland Trail 0

    Woodrow Wilson 2, Riverside 0

    PikeView 14, Shady Spring 1

    Oak Hill 13, Van 3

    Montcalm 25, Mount View 6

     

     

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostDNR Police save abandoned baby bear
    Matt Digby

    Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives