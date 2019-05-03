HS Softball/Baseball Update – May 2

SOFTBALL
River View 17, PikeView 5 (AA Region 3 Section 2)
Shady Spring 10, River View 6 (Shady Spring wins AA Region 3 Section 2)
Independence 12, Liberty 10 (AA Region 3 Section 1; Independence vs. Wyoming East for championship)
Midland Trail 8, Richwood 2 (A Region 3 Section 1; Midland Trail-Fayetteville winner plays Valley for championship)
BASEBALL
Summers County 15, Greenbrier West 12
PikeView 6, Princeton 3
Liberty 18, Richwood 8
Greater Beckley 19, River View 1
Westside 24, Mount View 5
Independence 10, Bluefield 4
James Monroe 9, Wyoming East 8