HS Softball/Baseball Update – May 2

Matt DigbyBy May 03, 2019, 00:22 am

SOFTBALL

River View 17, PikeView 5 (AA Region 3 Section 2)

Shady Spring 10, River View 6 (Shady Spring wins AA Region 3 Section 2)

Independence 12, Liberty 10 (AA Region 3 Section 1; Independence vs. Wyoming East for championship)

Midland Trail 8, Richwood 2 (A Region 3 Section 1; Midland Trail-Fayetteville winner plays Valley for championship)

BASEBALL

Summers County 15, Greenbrier West 12

PikeView 6, Princeton 3

Liberty 18, Richwood 8

Greater Beckley 19, River View 1

Westside 24, Mount View 5

Independence 10, Bluefield 4

James Monroe 9, Wyoming East 8

