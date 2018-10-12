BREAKING NEWS
HS Girls Soccer – PikeView @ Oak Hill

Matt DigbyBy Oct 11, 2018, 23:59 pm

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The PikeView-Oak Hill girls soccer game was moved to Beckley because of the weather that occurred earlier Thursday, but the two schools were able to play at the Paul Cline YMCA Complex.

Oak Hill established momentum in the opening minutes, taking a 5-0 lead into halftime. While PikeView would have several chances on goal late in the first half, the Lady Red Devils continued their momentum after halftime, going on to win 13-0.

In college soccer, WVU Tech lost both games of a conference doubleheader at Rio Grande; it’s the first loss of the season for the Golden Bear men. The two squads return to Beckley October 20 for a Senior Day doubleheader with Ohio Christian.

