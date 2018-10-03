HS Girls Soccer: Oak Hill @ Midland Trail

Hico, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s girls soccer matchup between Oak Hill & Midland Trail!

The Lady Red Devils would take the early lead on a goal from Courtney Smith, but both teams would find the net in the last 10 minutes before halftime. Kiya Babkirk increased Oak Hill’s lead to 2-0, but minutes later Laurel Johnson would score for Midland Trail to make it 2-1 at halftime.

However, Oak Hill went on to win 4-1 thanks to second-half goals from Smith and Madison Surface.

In boys soccer scores, Princeton won 1-0 against Greenbrier East, while Independence lost 5-1 to Ravenswood