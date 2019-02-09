Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports HS Boys Basketball: Oak Hill @ Charleston Catholic
SportsSports News

HS Boys Basketball: Oak Hill @ Charleston Catholic

Matt DigbyBy Feb 09, 2019, 00:53 am

19
0

Charleston, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – Check out highlights from Friday’s boys basketball game between Oak Hill & Charleston Catholic!

Previous PostThe 5th Quarter Game of the Week: Bluefield @ Shady Spring (BOYS)
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X