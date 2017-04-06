WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 5
SportsSports News

HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 5

Matt DigbyBy Apr 06, 2017, 00:19 am

540
0
Advertisement

BASEBALL

Greenbrier East 6, PikeView 5 (video highlights above)

PikeView 8, Liberty 7

Nicholas County 5, Fayetteville 4

James Monroe 7, Wyoming East 5

Shady Spring 7, Princeton 3

Woodrow Wilson 17, Oak Hill 1

Westside 13, River View 5

SOFTBALL

Summers County 8, Meadow Bridge 3 (video highlights above)

Shady Spring 10, Richwood 2

Independence 8, Woodrow Wilson 2

Westside 2, Fayetteville 1 (game one of doubleheader)

Westside 6, Fayetteville 5 (game two of doubleheader)

Princeton 7, Montcalm 5 (game one of doubleheader)

Montcalm 10, Princeton 4 (game two of doubleheader)

Lewis County 5, Nicholas County 4

Greenbrier East 4, Riverside 1

Comments

comments

Previous PostGreenbrier Co. man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives