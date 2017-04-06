HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 5

BASEBALL
Greenbrier East 6, PikeView 5 (video highlights above)
PikeView 8, Liberty 7
Nicholas County 5, Fayetteville 4
James Monroe 7, Wyoming East 5
Shady Spring 7, Princeton 3
Woodrow Wilson 17, Oak Hill 1
Westside 13, River View 5
SOFTBALL
Summers County 8, Meadow Bridge 3 (video highlights above)
Shady Spring 10, Richwood 2
Independence 8, Woodrow Wilson 2
Westside 2, Fayetteville 1 (game one of doubleheader)
Westside 6, Fayetteville 5 (game two of doubleheader)
Princeton 7, Montcalm 5 (game one of doubleheader)
Montcalm 10, Princeton 4 (game two of doubleheader)
Lewis County 5, Nicholas County 4
Greenbrier East 4, Riverside 1