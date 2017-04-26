Home Sports HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 25
HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 25
By Matt DigbyApr 26, 2017, 00:22 am
BASEBALL
Woodrow Wilson 6, Greenbrier East 3 (video highlights above)
Midland Trail 7, Liberty 2 (video highlights above)
SOFTBALL
Greenbrier East 11, James Monroe 3 (video highlights above)
Wyoming East 8, Mount View 0
