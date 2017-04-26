    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 25

    Matt DigbyBy Apr 26, 2017, 00:22 am

    BASEBALL

    Woodrow Wilson 6, Greenbrier East 3 (video highlights above)

    Midland Trail 7, Liberty 2 (video highlights above)

    SOFTBALL

    Greenbrier East 11, James Monroe 3 (video highlights above)

    Wyoming East 8, Mount View 0

     

