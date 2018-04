WOAY – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s high school baseball game between Oak Hill & Fayetteville.

The Red Devils led 7-5 after six innings when the game was suspended due to darkness. It will resume when the two meet in Oak Hill next month.

Additional scores from Tuesday:

BASEBALL

Valley 14, Midland Trail 1

Wyoming East 4, Summers County 3

SOFTBALL

Liberty 6, Nicholas County 2

