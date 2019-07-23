How the Jamboree Accommodates All Languages for Activity Safety Sessions

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – The World Scout Jamboree is pretty much made up entirely of outdoor activities.

With everything from zip lining to paddle boarding to rock climbing, the volunteers at the Jamboree are working to make safety the number one priority. However there can sometimes be a language barrier, so they have to come up with ways to work with that, like multilingual signage.

“We’ve also got some video support over here,” Deputy Climbing Lead Jim Ganley said. “So we’ve got some pictures to show people how to properly put on the harnesses if we ever end up with a language barrier that way. And we’ve made up some multilingual cards for instructors with common phrases on them that we use when we’re talking to our participants.”

And this year, on the climbing wall, they even installed auto belay devices to help repel people down if they need it.