How roads are staying clear of snow

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) -While it may look like a winter wonderland the roads don’t just magically stay clear. The Fayetteville Division of Highways explains how they take care of the roads.

“We have crews out here, we had them out last night with the trucks ready so we’d be ready when it starts. We worked 12-hour shifts. We’ll do the primary roads first, then we’ll get the secondary roads and the dirt roads after that,” said Michael Harper Supervisor of Divisions of Highways.

An unlikely ingredient used to de-freeze the road is salt.

Rock salt lowers the freezing temperature of the water and melts street-clogging snow and ice.

Harper says the moisture from the salt is a key component. “We mix the salt with gravel so they also have traction.”

The division of Highways wants to remind everyone to drive slow and be cautious. Especially during a snowfall.