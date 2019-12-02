Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News How roads are staying clear of snow
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

How roads are staying clear of snow

AvatarBy Dec 02, 2019, 17:18 pm

4
0

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) -While it may look like a winter wonderland the roads don’t just magically stay clear. The Fayetteville Division of Highways explains how they take care of the roads.

“We have crews out here, we had them out last night with the trucks ready so we’d be ready when it starts. We worked 12-hour shifts. We’ll do the primary roads first, then we’ll get the secondary roads and the dirt roads after that,” said Michael Harper Supervisor of Divisions of Highways.

An unlikely ingredient used to de-freeze the road is salt.

Rock salt lowers the freezing temperature of the water and melts street-clogging snow and ice.

Harper says the moisture from the salt is a key component. “We mix the salt with gravel so they also have traction.”

The division of Highways wants to remind everyone to drive slow and be cautious. Especially during a snowfall.

Avatar

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X