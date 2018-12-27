How Having A Gym Membership Helps You And The Community

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are over and The New year is on the way.

Around this time of year people like to make a new years resolution. One resolution is to get into shape and live a healthier life.

Bodyworks in beckley has a promotion that runs through thanksgiving to Christmas where gym memberships are only $25. One of the reasons for this promotion is to help provide coats to children through a program called “Operation Warm”.

“We’re going to extend that this year like we have in previous years, to raise money for “Operation Warm”, which is a program that is done through the professional firefighters of Beckley. So over the last two years our members, new members and people that are members now have joined and re-joined and we’ve donated money Over $12,000 to a local here in Beckley so that they can provide coats to needy kids”. Said Mick Bates, Bodyworks President.

Operation Warm is a nationally recognized non-profit that provides brand new, American- made winter coats to children.