How Base Jumpers Prepare For The Daring Jump On Bridge Day

LANSING, W. Va. (WOAY)- Behind all the fun of watching adrenaline junkies jump off the bridge comes a lot of preparation.

This was Johnny ‘Tarzan’ Copley’s third Bridge Day where he base jumped off the New River Gorge Bridge. While you might think it would be easy to get ready to step onto that platform and make the jump, there is a lot that goes into preparing for the jump.

“It’s like a reserve parachute on a skydiving rig. Everyone always asks why we don’t have reserves and it’s because we try to simplify the system because usually there’s not enough time for a reserve, so because it’s one parachute, it’s a really simplified system,” says Copley.

Parachuters pull a small parachute out of their bags before the bigger one is released.