Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News How Base Jumpers Prepare For The Daring Jump On Bridge Day
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

How Base Jumpers Prepare For The Daring Jump On Bridge Day

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 20, 2019, 21:45 pm

1
0

LANSING, W. Va. (WOAY)- Behind all the fun of watching adrenaline junkies jump off the bridge comes a lot of preparation.

This was Johnny ‘Tarzan’ Copley’s third Bridge Day where he base jumped off the New River Gorge Bridge. While you might think it would be easy to get ready to step onto that platform and make the jump, there is a lot that goes into preparing for the jump.

“It’s like a reserve parachute on a skydiving rig. Everyone always asks why we don’t have reserves and it’s because we try to simplify the system because usually there’s not enough time for a reserve, so because it’s one parachute, it’s a really simplified system,” says Copley.

Parachuters pull a small parachute out of their bags before the bigger one is released.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X