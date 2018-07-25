Houston Texans Arrive at the Greenbrier

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – The Houston Texans arrived at the Greenbrier Resort Wednesday, ready to hold part of their training camp in Southern West Virginia for a second straight year.

The franchise is coming off a 4-12 campaign that saw multiple injuries, but several key players – including J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson, and DeAndre Hopkins – will be part of the opening practices Thursday.

Hear from Texans general manager Brian Gaine on the eve of training camp. The team will stay in Greenbrier County until August 7th, before leaving for their first preseason game. They will finish training camp in Houston.