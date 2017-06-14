Houston Texans Announce Training Camp Dates

WOAY – The Houston Texans have announced their training camp schedule, which include multiple sessions at the Greenbrier Resort.
The franchise will arrive in White Sulphur Springs in late July, starting practices on July 26. They will hold a total of 17 practices, leaving August 8 for a preseason game before returning to finish the Greenbrier portion of training camp.
They will hold joint practices on August 15 and 16 with the New England Patriots, before the two face each other in a preseason matchup. It’s the second time in three years the Patriots have come to the Greenbrier for a joint practice; they joined the Saints in 2015.
It’s the fourth straight year that the NFL has come to Southern West Virginia.