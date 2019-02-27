House tables measure to allow concealed carry on campuses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia House has tabled a bill that would allow people with concealed weapon permits to carry guns on college campuses.

Lawmakers moved the legislation to an inactive calendar Wednesday.

Mason County Republican Del. Jim Butler’s bill would allow schools to ban firearms from stadiums with more than 1,000 seats, daycare centers and campus law enforcement buildings. He couldn’t be immediately be reached by phone or email but has said the proposal would make campuses safer.

Opponents argue the legislation would endanger students. West Virginia University is against the bill and students there have protested the measure. Marshall University also opposes the bill.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 10 other states allow for conceal carrying on colleges campuses.