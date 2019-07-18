Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
House set to approve phased-in $15 fed minimum wage

Tyler Barker Jul 18, 2019, 11:29 am

WASHINGTON (AP) – For the first time in a decade, the House is set to approve an increase in the federal minimum wage – to $15 an hour, including for tipped workers.

Passage was expected Thursday after centrists won concessions for a slower phase-in, over six years instead of five. They also won assurances the pay hike could be halted midway if a study shows job losses or other adverse effects.

A minimum wage hike has been a top Democratic campaign promise, intended to address income inequality that’s driving the 2020 political debate. Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland said raising the wage is the “right thing to do.”

Some 30 million workers would see bigger paychecks, according to a budget report.

