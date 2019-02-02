Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch House OKs dropping tax on Social Security benefits
NewsWatch

House OKs dropping tax on Social Security benefits

Terell BaileyBy Feb 01, 2019, 21:22 pm

4
0

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A bill to eliminate West Virginia personal income taxes on Social Security retirement benefits has been passed by the state House of Delegates.

The Republican-led House voted 96-1 Friday to approve the bill.

The measure would mean a $50 million reduction in revenue collected if it becomes law.

Gov. Jim Justice proposed the cut last month in his State of the State speech.

West Virginia is among 13 states that currently tax Social Security benefits. Surrounding states aren’t among them.

Previous PostWest Virginia Man accused of stealing generators for traffic lights
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X