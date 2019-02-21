Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
House Of Delegates To Vote On Changing The School Calendar And Number Of School Days

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 21, 2019, 14:59 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A bill that would change when the school year starts and ends and how many days students have to go to school is gaining support.

HB 2433, passed the education committee and now will go to the full house of delegates for the first reading. The new bill, if passed, schools would not be allowed to start before September 1st and must end by May 31st. Right now, students are required to attend school for 180 days, but with this new bill, students would only be required to go for 170 days.

The bill will go now to the House of Delegates for a first reading.

