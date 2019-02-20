House Kills Omnibus Bill after One Day of Strikes

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The state House of Delegates voted to postpone the Omnibus Bill indefinitely on Tuesday.

The 53 to 45 vote effectively killed the bill, but not before teachers hit street corners to make their voice heard.

“We’re fighting for the kids,” said bus driver Bob Dickinson. “These charter schools are taking a lot of money right out of the pocket of your kids… We’re fighting more for the kids this time than ourselves.”

Teachers have opposed the controversial bill since the beginning despite many benefits for teachers being put in the bill. The bill included a raise and a bonus for school personnel, but that wasn’t enough to distract teachers from the negatives.

“We were willing to give up a five percent raise and all the other stuff that came with the bill in our favor because we knew how important it was for the ESAs and charters not to pass,” said Oak Hill High School teacher Bret Floyd.

Teachers and service personnel are waiting for what happens next. The strike will continue through Wednesday. Legislators have 24 hours to make a motion to bring the bill back to life.