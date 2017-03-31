House judiciary chair asks for weekend delay to examine medical marijuana bill

Advertisement



The issue of medical marijuana continues to take dramatic turns through the West Virginia Legislature.

Friday, the proposal was set to reach the amendment stage in the House of Delegates, but Judiciary Chair John Shott, R-Mercer, announced his intention to ask supporters of the bill to pump the brakes.

Shott asked for a weekend delay in order for a chance to examine the bill and give his staff time to offer any strike and insert amendments, or separate amendments on Monday.

House leadership was blindsided Thursday when delegates voted 54-40 to bypass the committee process and bring the medical marijuana bill directly to the house floor, in a rare and unusual move which does not often succeed.

Supporters of the bill said with just a week left in session, sending the bill to a committee would be a death blow to the idea. Others counter the committee process allows for the type of examination and possible amendments that Shott is talking about.

