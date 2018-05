LANARK- Raleigh County Emergency Officials tell WOAY News that an early morning fire is being investigated for possible arson.

The fire broke out at a home on New Caldonia Street at around 4am. The home was completely destroyed, but there were no injuries.

Right now, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

Bradley Prosperity, Beaver, Mount Hope, Mabscott Fire departments all responded to the scene.

