House fire in Oak Hill ruled suspicious

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Fayette County.

Just after 6 pm on Friday, Oak Hill Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Boley Street.

When fire crews left the station they could see flames several miles away. When they arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames, it took firefighters a couple of hours to battle the flames.

Several firefighters were treated on scene for minor injuries.

According to Assistant Cheif Bob Begley, it has been ruled suspicious, due to no power to the house.

The Fayette County Sheriffs Department and the Oak Hill Fire Department will conduct a full investigation.

