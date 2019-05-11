Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
House Fire In Hinton Leaves Two Injured

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 11, 2019, 15:44 pm

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A fire this morning in Hinton has left two people injured.

Dispatch received the call around 10 this morning of a house fire on 7th street. Station 21 City Fire Department were the first dispatched on the scene. Station 21, 13 and 13 were then dispatched to the scene at different times because of the blaze. Summers EMS and Summers Sheriff’s Department also assisted on the scene.

It was confirmed that two people had to be flown to a hospital due to injuries sustained.

Stay with News Watch for developing details.

