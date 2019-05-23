Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News House Fire In Beckley
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

House Fire In Beckley

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 23, 2019, 04:59 am

0
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A house fire has been reported this morning in Beckley.

Dispatch received the call around 1 am of the house fire on South Kanawha Street in Beckley. Beckley Fire Department as well as Jan Care Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X