House Fire In Beckley
By Yazmin RodriguezMay 23, 2019, 04:59 am
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A house fire has been reported this morning in Beckley.
Dispatch received the call around 1 am of the house fire on South Kanawha Street in Beckley. Beckley Fire Department as well as Jan Care Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
