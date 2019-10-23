Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News House Fire Contained on Crane Street in Cranberry Area
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

House Fire Contained on Crane Street in Cranberry Area

Anna SaundersBy Oct 22, 2019, 23:30 pm

43
0

CRANBERRY, W.Va (WOAY) – A house fire has been contained on Crane Street in the Cranberry area.

According to Bobby Palmer, the fire chief at Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, initial reports came in around 9:37 p.m. that a child was trapped in the home. After further investigation, everyone was accounted for and no one was in the house at the time of the fire. The family had been out for awhile.

Once the responding fire departments realized no one was in the home, crews began actively putting out the fire. The fire was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke and water damage throughout. Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department responded as well as the Beaver, Mabscott and Mt. Hope Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Previous PostHigh School Sports Update - October 22
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X