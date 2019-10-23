House Fire Contained on Crane Street in Cranberry Area

CRANBERRY, W.Va (WOAY) – A house fire has been contained on Crane Street in the Cranberry area.

According to Bobby Palmer, the fire chief at Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, initial reports came in around 9:37 p.m. that a child was trapped in the home. After further investigation, everyone was accounted for and no one was in the house at the time of the fire. The family had been out for awhile.

Once the responding fire departments realized no one was in the home, crews began actively putting out the fire. The fire was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke and water damage throughout. Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department responded as well as the Beaver, Mabscott and Mt. Hope Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.