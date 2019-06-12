Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
House Democrats Call For End To Special Session

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 12, 2019, 07:14 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democrats in the West Virginia House of Delegates want the special legislative session on education to come to an end.

House Minority Leader Tim Miley on Tuesday left a letter at the governor’s office asking him to work with the Republican House speaker to adjourn the session.

Miley says it’s time to stop wasting taxpayer money as the special session has turned into chaos. He wrote that lawmakers should instead work on education bills for next year.

The governor has sparred publicly with ranking Republicans over a Senate GOP education plan that has brought dozens of teachers to the Capitol in protest. Justice has said he was led to believe the bill had more bipartisan support than it did.

