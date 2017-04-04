WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
NewsWatch
House of Delegates approves amendments to medical marijuana bill

By Apr 04, 2017, 10:34 am

CHARLESTON, WV (THE STATE JOURNAL) — West Virginia could be on the verge of legalizing the medical use of marijuana. The movement came after a 4 1/2-hour debate in the House of Delegates that ended at about 11 p.m. Monday.

The House agreed late in the afternoon to a strike-and-insert amendment to a medical marijuana bill the Senate passed on day 50 of the 60-day regular legislative session. House members then spent another 90 minutes debating amendments to that version of the legislation.

The medical marijuana bill was advanced to third reading with a final vote expected Tuesday.

Click here to read more:  https://www.theet.com/statejournal/house-of-delegates-approves-amendments-to-medical-marijuana-bill/article_3f6c56c4-9792-56ed-b368-7f359a8b419d.html

