Hospitals to list service prices starting January 1 due to new federal rule

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 30, 2018, 11:04 am

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A new federal law will require all hospitals to post their list of service prices online.  The new law goes into effect January 1, 2019.  One local hospital is already doing it.

Effective January 1, 2019, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requires all hospitals to post charge information on their website. The charge information must include all service lines the facility provides. Additionally, hospitals are required to post a listing of inpatient diagnostic related illnesses commonly referred to as diagnostic related groups or DRG’s.

Princeton Community Hospital currently meets this requirement and encourages our patients and community members to visit our website at www.pchonline.org. Patients can find the information on our homepage and/or by visiting the “PATIENTS” tab at the top of the homepage. To make the information retrieval as user-friendly as possible, we not only posted the required detail information but we also posted by department the most common tests and associated charges.

We encourage our community members to not only access “Charge Information” on the website but also to take advantage of our Financial Counseling and Financial Assistance programs that we have offered for many years. Charges are the same for all patients, but a patient’s responsibility may vary depending on individual insurance plans and coverage limitations within those plans.

The pricing posted is accurate as of January 2019.

From the Patient Financial Services Department, Princeton Community Hospital

