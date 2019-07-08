Hospital Purchase Means Budget Cuts for Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – Bluefield is facing a massive loss of revenue as Princeton Community Hospital moves forward with their plan to purchase Bluefield Regional Medical Center, but the city is still glad it’s happening.

“By Princeton Hospital coming in and taking over Bluefield Regional Medical Center, we have saved that hospital,” said Bluefield city manager Dane Rideout. “Anybody can look at the stock market of the organization that owns [BRMC] and see they’re in financial crisis.”

Because Princeton Community Hospital is a non-profit hospital, BRMC will be exempt from taxes. As a result, the city will lose nearly a quarter of a million dollars in their annual budget.

