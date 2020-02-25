Hospital escapee admits shooting officer, gets 6 to 30 years

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A fugitive from Tennessee who shot a police officer while trying to escape from a West Virginia hospital got a lengthy sentence for attempted murder after prosecutors said the bullet struck the officer’s body camera.

Bryan Lee Ogle II was sentenced Monday to six to 30 years in prison, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The Kanawha Prosecutor’s Office said he pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault in the commission of a felony, battery and escape.

Officials said Ogle escaped from Charleston Area Medical Center’s General Hospital in February 2018, where he was receiving treatment for injuries after wrecking a car while being chased by police.

Police officers from Charleston and Montgomery confronted Ogle. He disarmed the Montgomery officer, who suffered a brain injury falling down a hospital stairwell, and then fired at the Charleston officer, striking the body camera, the prosecutor’s office said.

Ogle still faces a federal firearms charge, the Gazette-Mail reported.

