Hospice of West Virginia held their Angel Tree 2019 Ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hospice of West Virginia held their 2019 Angel Tree Ceremony Friday, November 25, 2019.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia offered an opportunity for members of the community to memorialize their loved ones by donating and hanging a angel with their loved one’s name on the angel tree at the 2019 Angel Tree Ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Crossroads Mall in Mount Hope, Raleigh County. Hospice of Southern West Virginia collected donations throughout the month of December as part of the campaign.

“I just lost my husband last December and then I lost my brother in June and a very close family friend a few weeks before that. Today is a day that we can let everyone know that they’re still with us and that we remember to honored them. And especially to thank Hospice, because I know many have donated to them, they are kind, gentle and very supportive and they are there for the patient and the family,” said an attendee, Judy Cullop.

Those interested in donating may also visit www.hospiceofsouthernwv.org, or call 304-255-6404.