Hope’s Christmas Town kicks off with Brunch with Santa

Anna SaundersBy Dec 14, 2019, 17:09 pm

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Saturday kicked of Mt. Hope’s Second Annual Hope’s Christmas Town. To get people in the Christmas spirit, things got started with a Brunch with Santa.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch were all at the historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel to have brunch with children and people in the community.

You could pay for a pancake brunch and take a free photo with the Christmas characters. The proceeds went to the Mt. Hope Regional Band.

“We kinda kick off Hope’s Christmas Town to get everybody in the Christmas spirit, to get them ready to see Santa Claus, who is going to be here for the big parade and for the big ending and the tree lighting ceremony which I’ve heard that the Grinch is supposed to be here this evening, and he’s going to throw a kink into things but we’ve got our police on duty today, so hopefully we can prevent that, but we’ll just have to wait and see,” Harmony for Hope’s Executive Director Carrie Kidd said.

The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. but there are Christmas festivities all along Main St. leading up to the tree lighting at 8 p.m..

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

X