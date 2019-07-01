Hooters in Beckley closed temporarily

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hooter’s Restuarant in Beckley is temporarily closed.

General Manager of Operations Amanda Bradford says Hooters of America will reopen the chain’s Beckley location after temporarily closing it for relocation. They officially closed on Sunday.

General Manager of Operations Amanda Bradford says Hooters restaurant owner Harper Road close their doors on Sunday temporarily for relocation in Beckley area.

The company is looking at several locations and plan on making an announcement in the next couple of months.