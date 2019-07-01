Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Hooters in Beckley closed temporarily

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 01, 2019, 17:26 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hooter’s Restuarant in Beckley is temporarily closed.

General Manager of Operations Amanda Bradford says Hooters of America will reopen the chain’s Beckley location after temporarily closing it for relocation. They officially closed on Sunday.

The company is looking at several locations and plan on making an announcement in the next couple of months.

The company is looking at several locations and plan on making an announcement in the next couple of months.

