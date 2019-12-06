Honoring miners for National Miner’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Its National Miner’s Day and many are honoring the contributions of miners across the country.

National Miner’s Day marks the anniversary of the worst mining accident in history. The coal industry has employed generations after generations.

“Our grandparents and great grandparents dug cold deep beneath the earth underneath our feet so we need to recognize that and we need to show appreciation for that,” said Pastor Harold Newsome.

Every day products that we use are made up of all materials extracted from mines.

“There’s almost no place you can go in the state, wherever you walk, wherever are you drive that mining has not taken place. Here is the DNA of mining and the mining industry here in West Virginia whether it be under some of the roads or some of our businesses and some of our streets and roads and almost everywhere you go in West Virginia and you can find a connection to coal mining,” said Newsome.

In recent years more and more coal mines plants continue to disappear.

“But yeah put a hurting on Southern West Virginia. That’s our heritage, that was our life source for generations to generations. When I want to work for US Steel they told us that we had 175 years worth a coal to be mined. Due to regulations on different things that have happened, it had cut it down to work today. Regulations can be over-regulated but you can’t be too safe,” said retire miner Randall Brickey.

National Miner’s Day falls on December 6th every year.