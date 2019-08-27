Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Homeowner finds Fayette County intruder in her home with knife
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Homeowner finds Fayette County intruder in her home with knife

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 27, 2019, 13:59 pm

2
0
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail following a burglary complaint in Fayetteville.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says just prior to 8:00 am this morning Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Gatewood Road area regarding a Burglary in-progress complaint.  The caller advised that she came home from work to find an intruder in her home with a knife. The complainant ran from the home for safety and called 911.  Deputies responded very quickly to this residence, to find that the male suspect had just left the home and was walking away.  He was promptly detained and identified.

The suspect,  Vonjayson Saunders, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested for the felony offense of Entering Without Breaking, and the misdemeanor offense of Violation of Protective Order. He was unable to post the $35,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X