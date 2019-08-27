Homeowner finds Fayette County intruder in her home with knife

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail following a burglary complaint in Fayetteville.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says just prior to 8:00 am this morning Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Gatewood Road area regarding a Burglary in-progress complaint. The caller advised that she came home from work to find an intruder in her home with a knife. The complainant ran from the home for safety and called 911. Deputies responded very quickly to this residence, to find that the male suspect had just left the home and was walking away. He was promptly detained and identified.

The suspect, Vonjayson Saunders, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested for the felony offense of Entering Without Breaking, and the misdemeanor offense of Violation of Protective Order. He was unable to post the $35,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.