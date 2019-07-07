Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Homeowner Detains Oak Hill Man After Breaking Into Home

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 07, 2019, 12:09 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – In the early morning hours this date, Deputies were dispatched to the Kincaid area in reference to a burglary in progress call.  While enroute the Deputies were informed that the homeowner was detaining the alleged suspect outside.

Upon arrival, Deputies found the homeowner and a neighbor detaining a male subject outside in a creek adjacent to the home.  Upon reviewing the home security camera footage,  it was determined the suspect did make entry into to the home,  and was eventually chased out by the homeowner.

Jeffrey Boyd Witt, 41 of Oak Hill,  was placed into custody and charged with the felony offense of Burglary. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

