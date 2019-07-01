Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Homeless Shelter Receives $35,000 in grants, donations

Kassie SimmonsBy Jul 01, 2019, 17:41 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Pine Haven can breathe a sigh of relief after receiving nearly enough donations and grants to make up for last year’s $50,000 deficit.

Just months ago, the Raleigh County Community Action Association worried the homeless shelter wouldn’t have enough funding to go on. Shutting down the shelter would hurt over 700 clients and leave several others jobless.

The city of Beckley and the Raleigh County Commission pledged a total of $25,000 to help the shelter. After adding that with a third unnamed entity’s donation, the shelter will have approximately $35,000 in the bank.

