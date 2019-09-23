Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Homecoming Week Begins at WVU Tech

By Sep 23, 2019, 16:43 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – This week is Homecoming Week at WVU Tech.  The week is full of events with everything from a parade to an unveiling of the new Barrett-Kelley Hall of Fame. 

The school says there is something for everyone regardless of age or affiliation with the university. 

“Anyone that wants to come out and be a part of our greater Golden Bear family, we welcome them,” Director of University Relations Jen Wood Cunningham said. “We’ll welcome them with a warm welcome and open arms and we just want to celebrate and spend time with everybody as much as we can and most of our events throughout homecoming are free.” 

The festivities start at 6 p.m. Monday night with a cornhole tournament. For a full list of events, click here. 

