Home Invasion Leaves One Man Suffering Gun Shot Wounds And Stab Wounds

GREEN VALLEY, WV (WOAY) – One man is in the hospital after being shot and stabbed in his home; deputies are looking for a suspect.

According to Detective Cpl. Horne, an intruder, entered a home in Mercer County around 4:41 am and shot a 23-year-old male and shot him several times. The man was found lying on the floor with gunshot wounds in both legs and wrists. He also suffered several stab wounds. He was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and then flown to Roanoke hospital. Horne says the man is expected to be oaky.

Deputies do not know who the suspect is at this time; they do say this has several similarities of two other home invasions that have occurred recently in Mercer County.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.