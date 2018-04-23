FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Home In Bluefield Blown Off Foundation Due To Strong Winds
By Tyler BarkerApr 23, 2018, 10:34 am
BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – A trailer home was blown off its foundation due to strong winds.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg says the 911 call center reported a trailer home being blown off its foundation shortly after 5 am, due to strong winds in Bluefield, Virginia.
People were home but no injuries reported.
