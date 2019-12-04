Home for the Holiday’s tour coming to Historic Fayette Theatre

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. along with special guest Mountain Stage Host Larry Groce will perform Dec. 19 at the Historic Fayette Theatre in Fayetteville during their home for the holiday’s tour.

The two musicians will perform a variety of music styles that evening. From Logan County, Murphy won the 6th season of America’s Got Talent.

Seating is limited, tickets are 20 dollars for presale, which are going on now.

“If you want to attend, you can bring a can food item, non-perishable, then you will get a free CD.” President Jack Crosier of the Historical Theater says it is wonderful that the celebration is giving back to the community that he calls home.

Call the Historic Fayette Theatre for details on how to get your ticket.