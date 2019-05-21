Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Home Depot Foundation Works To Help Flood Victims
By Kassie SimmonsMay 21, 2019, 16:58 pm
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WOAY) – A sea of orange was hard at work in Greenbrier County Tuesday morning. Almost 300 volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation worked to build homes for those in need.
“They’re called the orange army,” said Abraham McIntire with the Appalachia Service Project. “The Home Depot Foundation brought out 280 volunteers to be able to frame up 12 houses that are going to be taken down to the Tennessee tri-cities area in Hancock County.”
The project is just one in many. The Foundation helped White Sulphur Springs in their time of need after floods wiped out neighborhoods in 2016.
“One of the homeowners [we previously helped] came down here during the building just to be able to say thank you,” said McIntire. “She said ‘I don’t have the words to be able to say thank you enough to let you know how much it means to me to be able to have this safe, dry home.’”
The Home Depot Foundation recently increased its support for disaster relief efforts to $5 million.
