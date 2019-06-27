Holly Brehm Named Softball All-American

WOAY – Wyoming East graduate Holly Brehm was named as a second-team All-American pitcher by MaxPreps this week.

Brehm, the only honoree from West Virginia on the two teams, made a significant impact on the diamond not just in 2019, but in all four years of high school softball. This season, she recorded 21 wins and was a key contributor at bat as well, with the Lady Warriors reaching the sectional championship round.

She was instrumental in Wyoming East reach the Class AA state softball tournament in both 2017 & 2018, and is a four-time Class AA All-State First Team selection. Brehm is also a three-time WOAY Softball Player of the Year.

Brehm will continue her softball career at Ohio University, having signed with the Bobcats last November.