Holliday Excited for Bye Week, Marshall Down FAU

Check out the highlights from Marshall’s 31-7 Win over FAU.
Doc Holliday after the game talks about the upcoming bye week.
By Nolan KnightOct 21, 2018, 00:27 am7
Check out the highlights from Marshall’s 31-7 Win over FAU.
Doc Holliday after the game talks about the upcoming bye week.
october
05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights
(Friday) 6:30 PM - 10:30 PM EST
Glade Springs
255 Resort Dr, Daniels, WV, 25832
october 6, 2018 6:30 PM - october 6, 2018 10:30 PMoctober 12, 2018 6:30 PM - october 12, 2018 10:30 PMoctober 13, 2018 6:30 PM - october 13, 2018 10:30 PMoctober 19, 2018 6:30 PM - october 19, 2018 10:30 PMoctober 20, 2018 6:30 PM - october 20, 2018 10:30 PMoctober 26, 2018 6:30 PM - october 26, 2018 10:30 PMoctober 27, 2018 6:30 PM - october 27, 2018 10:30 PM
06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season
The Lewisburg Farmers Market at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church parking lot invites you to join us this Saturday October 6th to celebrate fall and the harvest season! Pumpkins, winter
more
The Lewisburg Farmers Market at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church parking lot invites you to join us this Saturday October 6th to celebrate fall and the harvest season! Pumpkins, winter squash, root vegetables, greens and other veggies and fruits will be available in addition to some of the best chicken, pork and lamb on the planet, eggs, baked goods, body care products, maple syrup, chair massage, and craft items. The market is open from 8 am to 1 pm.
From 8 am to 11 am, breakfast will be available, using local fresh foods. Chef Tim will have available an egg and sausage (Dogwood Farm) sandwich on a home made bun for $3.75. Also for sale will be a local spinach, onion, sweet pepper, garlic and organic cheese egg breakfast bake with toast for $4. Fresh, local, and a great price! About the time the food is over, musicians often come and treat us to the sound of Irish and bluegrass music..
The Lewisburg Famers Market hopes to serve you soon. We are dedicated to the goal of one market in Lewisburg and have been working hard toward that goal.
(Saturday) 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lewisburg United Methodist Church
214 E Washington St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
november
03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE
FOR QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT: OMAR J. ABOULHOSN 304-320-4346 OR JUDGEOMAR@GMAIL.COM ANNUAL COMMUNITY VETERANS BREAKFAST AND STAND DOWN EVENT SLATED The annual Community Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down Event is slated for November 3, 2018
more
FOR QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:
OMAR J. ABOULHOSN 304-320-4346 OR JUDGEOMAR@GMAIL.COM
ANNUAL COMMUNITY VETERANS BREAKFAST
AND STAND DOWN EVENT SLATED
The annual Community Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down Event is slated for November 3, 2018 beginning at 9:00 am at the Princeton Church of God, 250 Oakvale Road, Princeton, WV.
The FREE breakfast is open to ALL veterans and their families who attend. This is not limited to just Mercer County veterans but is open to all veterans regardless of where they reside. Invitations were mailed out to as many veteran organizations in neighboring counties in West Virginia and Virginia.
This year’s event will include a special guest speaker, (ret) General Sherman Williford, United States Army.
The Stand Down event is held in conjunction with the Veterans Administration. Stand Downs typically provide supplies and services to Veterans, particularly homeless Veterans, such as food, shelter, clothing, health screenings and VA Social Security benefits counseling. Veterans can also receive referrals to other assistance such as health care, housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment and mental health counseling. They are collaborative events, coordinated between local VA Medical Centers, other government agencies and community-based homeless service providers.
The Disabled Veterans National Foundation will also participate in the Stand Down event and will be supplying personal care kits to distribute to veterans.
The Stand Down event is open to all veterans who attend. The veterans will receive a ticket to go through the Stand Down event.
Exhibitors from the VA and other organizations will be present to provide guidance and advice to veterans. Instant, confidential hepatitis and HIV testing will be available free of charge to veterans. The VA will be present to provide free flu shots to veterans while the Mercer County Health Department will be present to provide flu shots to veterans’ family members with insurance.
Sponsors of the event include: Princeton Health Care Center who provides much of the food, Douglas Equipment, Grants Supermarket, Bojangles, Princeton Rescue Squad, City of Bluefield, Bluefield and Princeton Rotary Clubs, Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, and the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce.
This is a FREE event that is open to all veterans and their families. No advance tickets are needed.
Committee Members:
Omar J. Aboulhosn
Randy Maxwell
Marie Blackwell
Stefanie Compton
Roger Topping
JB Hurt
Chris Nichols
Tammie Toler
Kevin Weiss
Curtis French
(Saturday) 9:00 PM
Princeton Church of God
250 Oakvale Road